County Seeks Cleanup Grant For Old Princeton Oil Refinery

Gibson County Officials are looking to clean up an old, unused oil refinery. The citizens of the county own the 40-acre property formerly used by R.J. Oil and Refining on County Road 350 South west of Highway 41.

Gibson County Commissioners are working with the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana to get grant funding for soil remediation work at the refinery.

On Tuesday night, County Commissioners agreed to accept $525,000 from R.J. Oil to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to pursue an EPA cleanup grant.

County officials say they have used other grants to help with testing in the past, but need to continue testing the site.

Commissioners will need to conduct a public hearing on the proposal for the old refinery property grant prior to the November 16th grant application deadline.

