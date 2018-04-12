Home Indiana County Roads Open After Flood Waters Recede April 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

After all that flooding in February and March, there’s some good news for drivers in Dubois County. The Dubois County Highway Department gave the all clear Thursday.

Officials say high water is no longer causing a problem along with several roads so they are all back open.

There were five roads still closed to drivers up until Thursday morning but the water has now receded in those areas as well.

At the height of the flooding 22 roads were closed in Dubois County.

