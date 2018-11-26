County Looks For Public Feedback For Dangerous Intersection

Some people living in and around Newburgh say they are concerned about the State Road 261 and Fruitwood Lane intersection near Starbucks and CVS.

“Sometimes when you go to turn in, it can feel a little bit dangerous or clustered if traffic is busy. Pulling out is super dangerous and sketchy,” says community member, Joseph Stephenson.

At Monday’s Warrick County Commissioners meeting, an INDOT project manager was on hand to discuss options for this intersection.

“When there’s so many accidents there, INDOT starts taking a look at it and saying ‘hey is this safe intersection? What can we do to make it safer,'” says Warrick County Commission President, Dan Saylor.

The Warrick County Commission President says the county and INDOT want to get public feedback before moving forward with any plans. They already have a resolution in mind.

“Right now, I think the option that they’re leaning towards the most is the right in right out. So that would entail putting up a median to not allow you to make a left hand turn into that- onto Fruitwood Lane,” says Saylor. This solution is often used to eliminate car accidents caused by crossing conflicts.

Some community members say most of the accidents at this intersection involve left turns onto State Road 261.

“Usually what I have to do to avoid it, I have to go to the stop light, so you have to go all the way around and go to the stop light just to be a little bit safer than pulling in and out through the congested traffic,” says Stephenson.

