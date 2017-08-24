Home Indiana Evansville County Council Votes To Change Wheel Tax In Vanderburgh County August 24th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

In a 5-2 vote, the Vanderburgh County Council voted to change the ‘wheel tax’ in Vanderburgh County. This is the first change since the tax was created back in the 1980’s.

As it stood, the tax would charge people different amounts depending on the size of their vehicle. That fee ranged from $7.50 to $23 dollars. Now, everyone will pay the same thing regardless of the size of their vehicle – a flat rate of $20 dollars.

County Council members say this vote wasn’t an easy one. During the public comment portion of the meeting, an impassioned plea against the tax saying Vanderburgh Co. has seen enough tax increases. The plea, however, was not enough to block the change.

The council say this will be a tax for a select few. The largest vehicle class pays $23 dollars each year, but according to the council there are only 23 registered vehicles in that class. The money will only go toward fixing the county’s roads and bridges.



Comments

comments