County Council Approves Human Relations Commission Ordinance

The Vanderburgh County Commission votes on an ordinance that would expand protections against discrimination to the LGBT community.

The Human Rights Commission Ordinance brings the county to almost mirror the City of Evansville’s civil rights ordinance.

The only difference would be the county’s would be voluntary, meaning if a complaint is made to the Human Relations Commission, negotiations or compliance wouldn’t be mandated.

“Whether or not someone is going to discriminate against me is not going to change whether or not this is passed, If i’m going to be discriminated against, it’s going to happen whether or not but i just want to be protected.”

The ordinance adds age, sexual orientation, and gender identity to the lists of discrimination. Those against the ordinance say everyone is already protected, and an ordinance is not needed.

“We already have laws to protect us all here. What kind of special rights are we trying to give is my question.”

The commission pass the ordinance with a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Ungethiem voted against it. Commissioners Shoulders and Musgrave voted in favor of it.



