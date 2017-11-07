Home Indiana Evansville County Commissioners Vote to Establish Riverboat Casino Fund November 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Commissioners vote to establish a county riverboat casino fund. Commissioners debated whether to have the fund go into effect for the 2018 or 2019 budget.

A similar ordinance creating a riverboat fund has been in place by the city of Evansville since the 90’s

Tax revenue from the Tropicana goes into the Riverboat Fund. The ordinance the commissioners looked to pass would almost mirror that ordinance.

Ultimately, the commissioners passed the first reading of the ordinance to be effective in the 2019 budget.



