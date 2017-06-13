County Commissioners Requesting I-69 Millersburg Road Interchange

Vanderburgh County is asking Governor Eric Holcomb for funding to develop a new interchange in the northern part of the county. The proposed new access to Interstate-69 would go in at Millersburg Road.

County commissioners say 2010 is the last time INDOT looked at the project but nothing happened in terms of development because INDOT said no. Since then northern Vanderburgh County has grown and commissioners say roads need to keep up with those growing demands. In a letter to the governor, commissioners are requesting $16 million in state funding of an overall project budget of $20 million, “We are asking them to re-evaluate it. We feel our chances are better this time because of the additional growth but also because the state has passed a historic road funding package,” said Board of Commissioners Vice President Cheryl Musgrave.

House bill 1002 passed under Governor Holcomb. That bill will provide more than $600 million in state and local road funding. Those dollars become available in July and that’s why county leaders are sending a letter to the governor now.

Commissioners say this is an opportune time to request the funding but area residents recant at the idea of developing what they call bottom-ground, “This is all flood plain, low land they ought to leave it alone,” said Warrick County resident Don Ward. In the letter to Governor Holcomb, the county commissioners address the flooding issues saying it is one of the very reasons the interchange is needed.

Commissioners are looking at the interchange as an investment for continued growth not only in Vanderburgh but also surrounding counties. Commissioners also add the interchange would provide a more direct route for people trying to access Evansville Regional Airport via I-69.

