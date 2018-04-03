Home Indiana County Commissioners Looking to Expand Animal Control Board April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Evansville Animal Control and Education Commission may soon have representation from Vanderburgh County. As it stands right now, there are seven members on the board and they’re all Evansville city officials. Their job is to look at things like permits and licenses for animals. The Vanderburgh County Commissioners proposed an ordinance that would add two members of the county to the board increasing the total members to nine.

Vanderburgh County Joseph Harrison Jr. says, “What this does when there’s dog bites that might occur in the county or that will occur in the county in the future the animal control and education commission will hear those complaints.”

The expansion already passed the Evansville City Council.

It will be up for a vote at the next Vanderburgh County Commission meeting.



Comments

comments