County Commissioners to Hear Dispute Over Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Son

A dispute between the Spencer County Prosecutor and Sheriff is being heard before the County Commissioners. The prosecutor wants to change county law in enforcement hiring standards to include stricter mandates about criminal backgrounds.

Currently, the prosecutor will not prosecute cases where a deputy-involved has a criminal record. The only deputy he won’t take cases for is Shad McDurmon who has a few misdemeanors, and is also the Sheriff’s son.

The Sheriff thinks that punishing his son for 10-year-old charges of public intoxication, intimidation and invasion of privacy isn’t fair, and is not part of any standards put into place by Indiana law.

“And it’s going to create some problems. Somebody’s going to get hurt because he’s got one department going 20 miles to back up another department without having our officers there and it’s gonna get somebody hurt. I’m afraid the only people that’s going lose on this is the people of Spencer County,” says Sheriff McDurmon.

Dan Wilkinson who is the Spencer County prosecutor says that if the County Commissioners don’t take action he may go to the Sheriff Merit Commission Board.



