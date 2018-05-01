Home Indiana County Commissioners Approve Measure to Combat Jail Overcrowding May 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

There’s another stop-gap measure to ease the overcrowding problem at the Vanderburgh County Jail. County Commissioners approved what’s called an Interlocal Agreement to send another 30 inmates from the Vanderburgh County Jail to the Daviess County Jail.

Sheriff dave wedding says that would put the total number of Vanderburgh County inmates residing in different jails up to 140 which is close to his goal.

Sheriff Wedding says, “what we are trying to accomplish is getting our inmate population at or near a reasonable level at the Vanderburgh County Jail to accomplish that task we’re going to have to house approximately 150 to 200 inmates in other jurisdictions.”

The inmates that will be going to Daviess County are level six felons.

Sheriff Wedding says those inmates are already sentenced and he sends them to the furthest jurisdictions from Evansville.

Comments

comments