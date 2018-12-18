Home Indiana Evansville County Commissioner Gives Feedback On University Parkway Expansion Project December 18th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

The University Parkway Expansion Project is leaving many people on the west side of Evansville concerned about the future of their homes.

“It’s horrible. It makes us very sad,” says Michelle Courtney, concerned homeowner. “You know we signed a paper to own our home and we thought we were going to live here forever and the fact that they may be destroyed and taken from us is very heartbreaking.”

Courtney has lived in her home along Graves Lane for nearly two years and says she just doesn’t want to see the project go through.

“We live in the country. We like it quiet, peaceful,” says Courtney. “There’s a lot of farmland out here. Homes that have a lot of acreage. People that have put a lot of time and effort and money into their homes in the past 20, 30, 40 years and it’s really sad to see a four-lane parkway destruct that Beautiful country life.”

The company behind the project, The Lochmueller Group, held a meeting earlier this month to give updates on the plans, but that meeting left people with more questions than answers.

“We have gotten a lot of comments back from people who live out in that area,” says Bruce Ungethiem, Vanderburgh County Commissioner. “They’re concerned about how that road will affect their property and their quality of living.”

Ungethiem says the project is aimed at improving travel and traffic.

“So we have to take that into consideration, those folks that are affected, but we also have to look at what is the greater good of the community and understand whether that road fits a purpose for the community as a whole,” says Ungethiem.

Others disagree.

“We could fix the roads that are already there. We don’t want more traffic out here and I don’t think it’s okay to destroy peoples homes and their farmland just for a road,” says Courtney.

“I understand their concern,” says Ungethiem. “I’ve got a farm. I wouldn’t want a highway going through the middle of my farm anymore than they do. I understand that completely. What we have to do is balance that with what is the need for the community and not only what’s going to be the need today, but what’s going to be the need 20 years from now, 30 years from now.”

Officials say a formal public hearing will eventually be held for the community after an environmental study is completed. There’s no time table for that to happen just yet.

