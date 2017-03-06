Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Commission Considers Added Protection in Civil Rights Ordinance March 6th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An ordinance before Vanderburgh County Commissioners could give added protections to the LGBT community against discrimination.

The ordinance would add age, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity to the county’s civil rights ordinance.

This kind of ordinance is what the Evansville City Council passed five years ago, when it became the first of three cities in the Hoosier state to include gender identity in its ordinance.

Now, the county commission will look to expand this ordinance throughout Vanderburgh County.

“I think it sends a signal that the county is catching up to the city,” said Tri-State Alliance president Wally Paynter. “That people should not be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love people should be judged as individuals.”

There is opposition to this ordinance. Jim Bratten, co-founder of the Vanderburgh Tea Party Patriots issued this statement to 44News.

Many citizens in Vanderburgh County who value the Indiana Constitution, their rights of conscience and religious liberty would be against this needless ordinance on the first reading or the fifteenth. The number of times you read a bad ordinance doesn’t change the nature of the ordinance. There is no evidence of “discrimination” in Vanderburgh County that justifies this type of authoritarian measure and it certainly does not enter the purview of the county commission. The two commissioners who voted for this unnecessary exercise in lawlessness and coercion voted for it due to political pressure or some other reason, since common sense and the law were not consulted. The responsibilities of the Vanderburgh County Commission do not include forced social engineering, at least as far as I am aware. Article I of the Indiana Constitution deals with this attempt to violate religious opinions or rights of conscience in Sections 2 and 3 and specifically forbids the granting of special privileges or immunities to certain classes of citizens in Section 23. The ordinance in front of the commission, CO.03-17-002, is unconstitutional. The fact that this ordinance, if approved, would be administered by the Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission, makes the affront to our citizens even more egregious. The Vanderburgh County Commission needs to drop this unnecessary ordinance; it has nothing to do with physical county infrastructure, easements, property, utilities or anything else commissioners are elected to do.

