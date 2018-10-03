Home Indiana Evansville County Approves Half a Million to Transport and House Jail Inmates October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The County Council signed off on more than $500,000 to pay for the transporting and housing of Vanderburgh County jail inmates.

Council members approved $651,000 to cover the cost through the end of the year.

The county expects to get the majority of that money back from housing level six felons for the Department of Corrections.

The jail houses an average of 120 prisoners at a time at a cost of $35 per day. This is the same amount is costs to send county inmates elsewhere.

Comments

comments