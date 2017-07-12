Home Indiana CountryMark Unveils to Public New Biodiesel System July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Local gas company CountryMark unveils its new biodiesel rack injection system to the public.

CountryMark has been injecting biofuel into its diesel fuel for awhile now through something called a splash vending system.

CountryMark officials say this new injection process will decrease the time it takes to load trucks and it will also better mix the biofuel into diesel fuel.

The increased focus on biodiesel should help the community in a number of ways.

Synergy Partners Illinois Operations Manager David South says “It reduces our need on foreign oil and it’s also good for the air and it reduces the emissions for the fuel emissions coming out of the mufflers of the truck, the exhaust system.”

Country Mark also provided a refinery tour of some of the facility to show the public the process of how crude oil is turned into the oil folks see at the pump.

Comments

comments