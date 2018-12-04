CountryMark Investigates Diesel, Gasoline Mix-Up

An Indiana oil company is trying to figure out how a batch of gasoline, mixed with diesel, was mistakenly distributed around the region.

The gas came from the CountryMark Refinery in Posey County. It was sent to three gas stations in the area including the Meijer on Greenriver Road, the Busler’s on St. Phillips Road and a Motomart in Carterville, Illinois.

After several customers ran into issues like their car not starting the gas stations started investigating. Even though they were able to identify the affected stations, CountryMark officials are still looking for answers.

CountryMark marketing director Belinda Puetz says, “We’ve really said hey let’s look at every one of the processes we have, find out where the mistake took place and from that we will build systems that prevent that from occurring again.”

Anyone who bought gas at these locations during the time of the mix-up can show their receipt to submit a claim.

CountryMark is covering the cost of any car repairs related to the mixed gasoline.

