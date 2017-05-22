44News | Evansville, IN

Country Star Lee Ann Womack to Perform at Lincoln Amphitheatre

Country Star Lee Ann Womack to Perform at Lincoln Amphitheatre

May 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Award-winning country singer-songwriter Lee Ann Womack will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre next month. The event is set for Saturday, June 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Lee Ann Womack is a five-time CMA winner has sold more than six million albums worldwide, and a total of six studio albums and two compilations.

Her 2000 single, I Hope You Dance, was a major crossover music hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Country Chart and the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four of her studio albums have received a “gold” certification or higher by the RIAA.

Regional artist Hayley Payne will be the opening act for this event. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the performance set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $19.95, and VIP tickets are sold out. For more information, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or call 812-937-2329.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.