Country Star Lee Ann Womack to Perform at Lincoln Amphitheatre

Award-winning country singer-songwriter Lee Ann Womack will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre next month. The event is set for Saturday, June 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Lee Ann Womack is a five-time CMA winner has sold more than six million albums worldwide, and a total of six studio albums and two compilations.

Her 2000 single, I Hope You Dance, was a major crossover music hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Country Chart and the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four of her studio albums have received a “gold” certification or higher by the RIAA.

Regional artist Hayley Payne will be the opening act for this event. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the performance set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $19.95, and VIP tickets are sold out. For more information, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or call 812-937-2329.

