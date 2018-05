Home Kentucky Country Singer Wyonna Judd Visits Madisonville May 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Wyonna Judd was in Madisonville on Wednesday with her husband to visit the prayer center.

According the center’s Facebook page, she took part in prayer session with a team of “Healing Room Kids” to celebrate her birthday.

After that session ended, they went next door to “Ferrel’s Burgers” to eat.

While there, Judd took a picture with a customer.

