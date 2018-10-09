Home Kentucky Country Music Star Tracy Lawrence Coming to Owensboro October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Tracy Lawrence will be performing in Owensboro later in the year.

Lawrence, a multi-platinum CMA and ACM award-winning artist and radio host of Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in music among fans of the country genre.

With 13 million albums sold, 22 songs on the Billboard top 10 charts, and 8 number one singles, including “Alibis,” “Can’t Break It To My Heart,” “My Second Home,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” he is one of the most played artists on radio.

The concert will take place Saturday, November 17 at 7:30pm at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Tickets will go on sale on October 12th at 10:00AM and can be purchased by click here.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $39, $59, and $79.

Comments

comments