Country Music Legend Glenn Campbell Dies at 81

Country music artist Glenn Campbell has died. Campbell is the man behind hits like “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy”.

He passed away at the age of 81. His family made that announcement on his Twitter page Tuesday. The music legend recently released his final studio album.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago and his health had worsened greatly since then. His wife Kim revealed in March the singer could no longer play guitar or sing.

Glen Campbell leaves behind a large family including his wife and their three children, and five children from previous marriages.

