Country Inn & Suites Opens Evansville Location

Another new hotel is opening in Evansville. Country Inns & Suites opens its location off of I-69 and the Lloyd. The new property offers 69 guest rooms and suites, and will feature an outdoor pool and a fitness center.

Guests can also enjoy two complimentary drinks during their cocktail hour Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The company that owns the Country Inn and Suites hopes the new Evansville location will serve as a jumping off point for visitors headed to the Tropicana Casino and the area’s two universities.

For reservations and more information, visit Country Inns & Suites.

