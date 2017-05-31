Home Illinois Counties May Lose 911 Services If Bill Doesn’t Pass May 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

The Illinois Senate passes Senate Bill 1839 which will help fund state wide 911 call centers.

Officials were concerned with funding would run out if the bill didn’t pass by Wednesday.

That means funds will be available to keep 911 call centers operating, and the state will have the ability to keep paying the bills for this service.

1839 extends the current funding expiration date to December 2020, and raises the 87 cent charge per phone to $1.50 per phone on January 1st, 2018.

The bill is now headed to Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk.

Comments

comments