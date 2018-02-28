Counterfeit Money Leads To Woman’s Arrest

A Missouri woman is accused of passing counterfeit money in Ferdinand. Ferdinand Police were called about someone who used a fake $20 bill at Circle A Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Christina Willbanks, of Independence, MO, was located at the McDonald’s on Industrial Park Road.

During the investigation, police say they found six more fake bills on Willbanks, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Police say she did not have any legal currency on her at the time of her arrest.

Willbanks is charged with counterfeiting, theft, and possession of marijuana. She was also cited for driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

Comments

comments