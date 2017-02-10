Counterfeit Bills Found Across Western Kentucky
Counterfeit bills are once again spreading throughout part of the Tri-State. Kentucky State Police are warning businesses and residents to be aware.
Independence Bank in Owensboro and KSP say there are numerous fake $100 and $20 bills being passed. They’ve been found at businesses in Daviess County, Webster County and McCracken County.
KSP says they appear realistic but there’s writing on the bills that says they’re not real. It says “for motion picture use only” and that “this note is not legal”.
Anyone who sees these bills should contact KSP or their local law enforcement.