Counterfeit Arrest Made in Daviess County

An Owensboro man is behind bars for a counterfeit scheme.



35-year-old Adam Hohiemer has been passing fake $20 bills throughout the area.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says counterfeit money has been in the area over recent months, and the money has been traced back to Hohiemer.

After deputies got a warrant to arrest Hohiemer, they found equipment to make the fake bills in his home.

Deputies also found meth and marijuana.

Hohiemer is facing charges for counterfeiting money.

