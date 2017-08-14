Counterfeit $20 Bills Turning Up In Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Some counterfeit money is turning up in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Mt. Carmel Police say they have receive complaints from retailers about fake $20 bills going around the area. The bills are similar in texture as a real $20 bill, but it has oriental writing on it.

These bills are being passed as real, but they’re actually training banknote paper used by some banks.

If you find these counterfeit bills, you are asked to call your local police department.

Comments

comments