Countdown to Owensboro Convention Center’s New Year’s Eve Party

Plans for the 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Party at the Owensboro Convention Center have been announced.

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to the Owensboro Convention Center, say doors will open at 8:00PM on December 31st. Guests can enjoy themed drink specials and concessions will also be available throughout the night.

The party will kick off at 9:00PM when DJ Shay takes the stage playing all of your favorite dance and party mix favorites. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to welcome in 2019, sponsored by Chandon Sparkling Brut.

“We sold over 250 tickets in five hours on New Year’s Eve last year for our first event featuring a DJ, resulting in a complete sell out,” said Spectra’s Laura Alexander, General Manager. “As such, we’ve already made plans to make this 2019 NYE Party even better. We’re moving the party downstairs to our Exhibit Hall to allow for more space, more seating and more bars this year.”

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and new this year is reserved tables of 10 for $250. The event is for ages 21 and over only.

