Countdown to Evansville’s Race for the Cure is Underway

The countdown to Evansville’s Race for the Cure is officially underway. The team captains gathered in Cafe Court in Eastland Mall Wednesday morning. The captain kickoff allowed organizers to talk about what’s new this year, how to start a team, and other details for the 20th installment of the race.

Race for the Cure Chairman Lisa Appel said, “I would like everybody that’s ever participated in the race this year to come and, you know, just so we can say thank you, thank you for 20 years of this, thank you for 20 years of raising money, thank you for 20 years of saving people’s lives.”

The Race for the Cure is on Sunday, September 24th at Eastland Mall. Money from the race, and other donations to Susan G. Komen, fund cancer screenings and diagnostic tests, as well as treatment for the tri-state community.

For more information, visit Race for the Cure – Evansville.

