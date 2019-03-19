Counsel to Indiana Attorney General Responds to Complaint

Don Lundberg, the counsel to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, is responding to the complaint filed by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission that accuses Hill of attorney misconduct.

The statement below reads:

This matter has been investigated three times. There was an investigation undertaken by the General Assembly, another by the inspector general and, finally, one by the special prosecutor. And after having reviewed all the information, all three reached the same conclusion: no further action was warranted. The Attorney General remains focused on serving the people of Indiana. This matter will be addressed through the proper process outlined for disciplinary complaints in the State of Indiana and we are confident it will conclude in a manner consistent with the results of the prior investigations.