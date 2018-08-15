Councilwoman Missy Mosby Sent to Puppy Prison

Evansville City Councilwoman Missy Mosby found a unique way to raise money for It Takes a Village Canine Rescue. Wednesday Mosby was locked away in puppy prison along with her dog Skipper.

$3,000 in donations is needed for her to be released from her cage. She is raising the money for a doggie playground at It Takes a Village.

“It’s so important to me. I made a promise to my Yorkie that was almost at 16-years-old before he passed away that his memory would live on forever through my rescue. So since he’s passed away, I’ve fostered over 60 dogs. I have 11 fosters of my own and doing things like this just to keep them alive.”

Click here to support Councilwoman Mosby with a donation.

Comments

comments