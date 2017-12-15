Home Indiana Councilman Jeff Miller Briefly Detained For Allegedly Violating No-Contact Order December 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A judge says Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller cannot violate a no-contact order in his child molestation case again or he may end up in jail.

Miller appeared in court Friday afternoon. That’s because on Tuesday night Miller attended a Neighborhood Association meeting.

Police briefly detained him for allegedly violating a no-contact order. Miller was arrested last month after two girls claimed he touched them inappropriately in his home.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature.

He was not resigned from his position on the City-County Council.

