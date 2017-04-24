Home Illinois Council Allowing Sunday Alcohol Sales in Mt Carmel April 24th, 2017 Bri Williams Illinois Pinterest

Sunday alcohol sales in Mt. Carmel are a go, after council votes to approve the measure. In the Illinois city not everyone is on board with the proposal.

The City Clerk already presented proposed changes, that would increase the number of licenses and allow license holders to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Nearly 800 people have signed a petition against Sunday sales, most citing safety concerns. One local liquor store owner says Mt Carmel had been missing out as customers spend their money elsewhere.

Now that the measure is approved, officials there say it’s effective immediately.

Comments

comments