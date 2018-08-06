On the Couch with: Tech N9ne

If you’re an internet music and video fiend, then you know exactly who Tech N9ne is, he basically owns the YouTube music scene…

Forbes Magazine says he “married the verbal dexterity of hip-hop’s golden age with the tenacity of thrash metal”.

Mentored by Quincy Jones, Tech has sold over two million albums and has had his music featured in film, television, and video games.

And has collaborated with other big name rockers including System of a Down’s Serj, the remaining members of The Doors, Eminem and Corey Taylor.

When he came to Evansville?

He dropped by the station for an exclusive interview!



Tech: Dedicated to all the DJs and dance crews all around the world….

GRETCHIN: YOU KNOW HIM AS “TECH N9NE”, THE RAPPER, RECORD PRODUCER, ACTOR, AND CO-FOUNDER OF STRANGE MUSIC, BUT ONCE UPON A TIME, AARON DONTEZ YATES WAS JUST A KID WHO LOVED HIS MAMA, GROWING UP IN MISSOURI.

Tech: My mom having Grand Mal seizures since she was 18 scared the hell out of me as a youngster, but throughout the years, I learned how to treat it and deal with it, and how to hold her tongue down and everything, so she wouldn’t bite her tongue.

It was traumatic because you don’t want to see your ‘angel’ like that, you know what I mean?

But we had to do whatever we had to do to make sure she was as safe as she can be.

It was a hard task, as a little boy, but as I got older I got a lot better at it, you know what I mean?

And I miss my ‘angel’, she just passed from Lupus in ’14.

Energy never dies, it transfers.

And luckily, it transferred to me!

So that extra light that you feel is a piece of her, and I carry it everywhere I go.

GRETCHIN: YOU’RE ABOUT 2 SECONDS FROM MAKING ME CRY.

Tech: I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.

GRETCHIN: CAN YOU NOT?

JUST KIDDING.

Tech: Real talk, though, you know what I mean?

GRETCHIN: YEAH!

I LOVE IT.

IS THAT WHY YOU WERE SO GOOD IN ALLELUIA?

Tech: Oh!

You know about that?!

What?!

GRETCHIN: MY BEST FRIEND TOLD ME, I’LL GIVE HIM THE CREDIT.

Tech: That’s another level.

Haha, that’s crazy!

I didn’t expect for you to say that!

GRETCHIN: ON THE FRINGES OF SUCCESS SINCE 1991, IT TOOK 10 YEARS FOR HIM TO SEE SOME RECOGNITION IN THE UNDERGROUND SCENE.

WHEN “ABSOLUTE POWER” DEBUTED AT #79 ON THE BILLBOARD 200 AND THE “F.T.I.” CAMPAIGN…

Tech: What’s up?

This is Tech N9ne.

Right now, you could be watching one of my videos.

Or listening to one of my songs on the radio.

Except the people pretending to be your friends in the music industry?

Won’t play you what you want to hear!

GRETCHIN: …ASKED FANS TO DOWNLOAD THE ALBUM…FOR FREE!

Tech: We knew that good product would sell!

If you let people test it, they will buy it, and tell other people, you know what I mean?

And it worked!

We could have failed!

They could have said, ‘Okay, I’ll take it for free and I’ll never buy it,’ but they supported us.

It worked.

The F.T.I. Movement worked.

GRETCHIN: 7 YEARS LATER, HIS CATALOG EXCEEDED ONE MILLION IN ALBUM SALES; BUT, TECH N9NE WASN’T SURPRISED THAT THE SUCCESS HE FOUGHT SO HARD FOR, WAS FINALLY HAPPENING

Tech: I knew that people would connect, I didn’t know how many people would connect.

I did not know they would connect all over the world!

But I knew I had something special to give, because I tapped in to emotion.

We can be different skin tones, we can be different religious beliefs, and different cultures; but we have emotion in common.

So, when they asked me was I surprised, I was like, ‘No. I’ve been planning to connect with people all my journey!’

GRETCHIN: HE’S BEEN NAMED THE MOST SUCCESSFUL INDEPENDENT RAPPER IN THE WORLD!

WHAT’S HIS SECRET?

Tech: Light.

You giving off light.

But that ain’t the only thing.

That thing that I was talking about, connecting through emotion?

I know for a fact that’s why I have the hardcore fan base that I have; because the topics I choose are human.

Not all the time, sometimes it’s weird, you know what I mean; but for the majority, I’m talking about things that we can relate to and the drive to want to connect with everybody, the drive means everything.

If you ain’t got no drive, no kind of drive, then you’re not gonna get from one point to another, you know?

GRETCHIN: CAN I GET AN AMEN?

Tech: Amen!

GRETCHIN: YOU’VE BEEN PREACHING TO ME THE WHOLE TIME, I’M LIKE, “OH MY GOSH! CAN I GET AN AMEN!”

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!

Tech: Thank you, love!

GRETCHIN: YOU ARE AMAZING.

