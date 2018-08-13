On the Couch With: Krizz Kaliko

Krizz Kaliko, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and long-time collaborator with fellow hometown native, Tech N9ne.

His last album charted as the #4 rap album on Billboard and #28 in the top 200.

Brought up on church-taught gospel music, Krizz Kaliko is Strange Music’s Swiss Army knife, integrating his innate soulfulness into a bevy of styles from hip-hop to metal and everything in between.

So naturally, when he came to Evansville on tour, we sat him down for an exclusive interview.



Song: While listening to this song, take it easy.

Don’t dance or make noise at all.

GRETCHIN: SAMUEL WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER WATSON IV TOOK THE STAGE NAME KRIZZ KALIKO AS A TONGUE IN CHEEK WAY OF OWNING HIS VITILIGO.

GROWING UP, HOWEVER, THE PIGMENTATION DISORDER WAS NO LAUGHING MATTER.

Krizz: Kids are cruel, man!

You know, they’re born innocent then turn cruel.

They used to tease me about my Vitiligo that I have on my eyes.

I used to get jumped on by like 5/10 dudes all at one time, just because I looked different.

GRETCHIN: BUT KRIZZ SAYS THAT WHAT MADE HIM THE MAN YOU SEE TODAY…

Krizz: It made me who I am, though, it made me help other people.

It made me sensitive to other people.

Kids can be cruel, man, but it just builds character , and you can rise above that.

GRETCHIN: …AND KARMA WILL CATCH UP TO BULLIES.

Krizz: Those same people, as a matter of fact, I was just telling our tour bus driver the other day, I saw a guy that was part of the bullying, the squad that used to jump on me, and he was homeless!

And I gave him some money.

Now, that helped me out in my heart to give him money, but it also made me like, “Haha! Here, take this ten dollars, Pops”.

GRETCHIN: AND EVEN THOUGH HE GOES BY KRIZZ KALIKO, HE’S PROUD TO BEAR THE NAME OF HIS ANCESTORS.

Krizz: Samuel Watson is like a rich history in our family.

Like, James K. Polk was the 11th President of the United States.

Of course, you know he had his way with his house slave, her name was Leiah.

She grew up and married Sam Watson, who was another slave, another owner’s house slave.

They started our family, and everybody’s been named Samuel Watson, including my son too.

GRETCHIN: WHAT WAS IT LIKE MEETING TECH, AND THEN ALMOST INSTANTLY BECOMING HIS HOOK WRITER?

BECAUSE THE WAY THAT I READ IT…

Krizz: He ruined my life.

He ruined…my life, and I hate him for it.

GRETCHIN: WELL, I HEARD THE STORY GOES THAT YOU KIND OF WERE LIKE, “I’VE GOT A BETTER HOOK THAN THAT, LET ME WRITE YOUR HOOKS,”.

THAT’S WHAT I HEARD.

Krizz: Uh, kinda…he, yeah, kinda…

GRETCHIN: (to Tech) WHAT DID YOU SAY?

Tech N9ne: That’s pretty much how it happened!

Krizz: It did.

He had a song called, “Who You Came to See”, and he played it for everyone.

And everybody in the house was kind of like, what we call in Kansas City, “Jeffing”, which is like brown nosing; they was all Jeffing like, “Oh, that’s good,” and he was going like, “Tech N9ne!”, and I was like, “Ew, that was whack!”

And usually, I mean this is Tech N9ne in Kansas City, he was like Jay Z in Kansas City at the time, but I was like, “Nah, man.”

And he said, “Do you think you can do better than that?”, and I said, “Yeah,” and he told me to meet him at a studio called Chapman Studios, and I met him there, and boom!

And so BOOM.

GRETCHIN: LIFE RUINED.

Krizz: So boom, life ruined.

Naw, man, he’s the reason why I bought a house, and cars, and my kids go to good schools and have clothes on their back; all of that came from meeting him, and him recognizing my talent and taking me all around the world with him, and writing all of these songs with him over…

We’ve been doing this together for 18 years now.

GRETCHIN: HEY, (to camera) POINT THAT WAY.

(To Tech N9ne) CAN YOU AND I BE FRIENDS?

MY ELECTRICITY IS ABOUT TO BE TURNED OFF.

I’M PRETTY TALENTED TOO…

Tech N9ne: Yes, whatever you need.

GRETCHIN: WE’LL TALK LATER.

Krizz: We heard.

You told us about the food, and the…nevermind.

GRETCHIN: ALWAYS REACHING FOR THE TOP MEANS SWITCHING THINGS UP, AND THAT’S SOMETHING HE DID WHEN HE CROSSED OVER INTO R&B, AND SOMETHING HE’LL CONTINUE TO DO IN THE FUTURE.

Krizz: You know, I’ve always been a singer that rapped.

I think, you know, people ask me if I’m a rapper that sings, or a singer that raps, and I would have to say that I think I’m a singer that raps.

And every album is different!

I kind of reinvent myself with each album.

GRETCHIN: YOU GOT ANY ADVICE FOR ARTISTS OUT THERE THAT WISH THEY WERE A PART OF “STRANGE MUSIC”?

Krizz: Keep your day job, we got this!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments