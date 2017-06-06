Cottages for Kids to Benefit Tri-State Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Tri-State Make A Wish Foundation is kicking off a special event to help make wishes come true. The second annual Cottages for Kids fundraising event is underway as part of the Parade of Homes. This event runs through Sunday, June 11th.

To buy tickets go to 5991 Brookstone Drive in Newburgh. Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25 (cash or credit card).

These cottages for kids will be in a raffle in Newburgh to benefit Make-A-Wish.

Nine winners will be drawn Sunday, June 11th at 6:30 p.m. You do not need to be present for the drawing to win.

For more information, visit Cottages for Kids.

All proceeds go to granting wishes to children battling a life threatening illness in our community. Currently, there are 13 children waiting for their wish to be granted.







