Costco Files for Re-zone of Evansville Property

Evansville may be getting a Costco.

Discount retailer, Costco, filed for a re-zone along the 1500 block of north Burkhardt Road. The property is owned by Hirsch-Martin Development LLC.

Although representatives say the project is not official, the company filed to rezone a section of the property, allowing the store to have outdoor sales and displays.

City officials say Costco representatives will be attending the area planning and commission meeting April 13th. They say representatives would have to be present May 8th for the final hearing in front of City Council.

