Corydon Man Arrested For Shooting Following Police Chase

A Corydon, Kentucky man has been arrested for a shooting following a police chase in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 22 year old James Thomas of Corydon after a shooting in the 400 block of 5th Street in Corydon late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, deputies found 25 year-old Dylan Majors shot. He was taken to a hospital.

Short time later, Thomas was spotted in the Geneva area in Henderson County. Thomas led police on a pursuit back into Henderson before being caught and arrested on Rankin Ave. Thomas was arrested for Fleeing Police and multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. He is currently in the Henderson County Jail. The investigation into the shooting continues.

