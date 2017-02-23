Cory Brunson named Mount Vernon Head Football Coach

After turning around Harrison’s football program over the past four seasons, Cory Brunson says he’s excited about his new opportunity as the head football coach of the Mount Vernon Wildcats.

The coaching change was announced officially during a school board meeting Thursday at the high school. Brunson will also be a physical education teacher.

“I’m looking forward to anther opportunity,” Brunson told 44News. “And see what we can do out here at Mount Vernon.”

Brunson is not a stranger to the Mount Vernon program. It’s where he got his coaching and teaching starts right out of college. After seven years at Mount Vernon, he returned to his alma mater, Reitz High School, as the program’s offensive coordinator. After three years with the Panthers, Brunson became the head coach at Harrison, where he spent four seasons before making the move to Mount Vernon.

“Harrison, they’ll find a good head coach and keep it going,” he said. “There’s still a lot of talent there. They have still some good things ahead of them.”

Brunson told 44News the process is ongoing of bringing Harrison assistant coaches to Wildcat country.

“We’re still in the process of that,” he said. “It’s looking to be a very good staff.”

