Home Kentucky Corvette Stingray Available Through KSP’s Trooper Island Raffle January 4th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

It’s time once again for Kentucky State Police to raise money to help send kids to Trooper Island Summer Camp.

Each year, about 7,000 children from ages 10 to 12 take part in all types of camp activities completely free of charge.

The camp is fully funded by donations, and this year KSP is raffling off a 2019 Corvette Stingray Coupe.

Tickets run for $10 each and are available at and KSP post or online. The drawing will be held at the Kentucky State Fair on August 25th at 3:00PM.

People who purchase a ticket must be at least 18-years-old and do not need to be in attendance to win.

Click here to purchase a raffle ticket.

Comments

comments