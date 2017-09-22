Corridor One Proposed for I-69 River Crossing

City officials in Henderson are making it known which crossing they want for the I-69 Crossing. Mayor Steve Austin says Henderson wants Corridor One, and there’s a reason for that.

Central Corridor One links Vanderburgh County with Henderson while leaving the Twin Bridges intact. Mayor Austin says having more than one bridge to cross the river is crucial for his city.

“We’re the largest metropolitan area on the Ohio River that only has only one river crossing. With a Central Corridor there will be a new bridge downstream erected with the existing bridges remaining there so we’ll always have two options to cross the river,” says Mayor Austin.

The I-69 Crossing will straddle the Ohio River somewhere between US 41 and Green River Road.

There are currently five possible options that officials are considering.



Comments

comments