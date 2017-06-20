Home Indiana Coroner’s Office Identifies Victims Killed in Gibson Co. Crash June 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County Coroner’s Office releases the names of the victims killed in a Monday evening traffic accident. The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 3:30 along I-69 near State Road 68 in Gibson County.

The two people are identified as Lashonda Lambert-Clay and Thomas Bibe both from Ft. Wayne.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was speeding and tried to make a left turn, but ended up in the median and over-corrected. That’s when the vehicle crossed the highway, hitting a ditch and flipping three times before ending up on the side of the road.

