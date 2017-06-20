44News | Evansville, IN

Coroner’s Office Identifies Victims Killed in Gibson Co. Crash

June 20th, 2017 Indiana

The Gibson County Coroner’s Office releases the names of the victims killed in a Monday evening traffic accident. The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 3:30 along I-69 near State Road 68 in Gibson County.

The two people are identified as Lashonda Lambert-Clay and Thomas Bibe both from Ft. Wayne.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was speeding and tried to make a left turn, but ended up in the median and over-corrected. That’s when the vehicle crossed the highway, hitting a ditch and flipping three times before ending up on the side of the road.

