Coroner Speaks to Students About Opioid Crisis, Life Choices

Some local elementary students got some real life insight into how serious the opioid addiction crisis truly is.

Vanderburgh County coroner Steve Lockyear spoke to a group of them at Stringtown Elementary in Evansville Friday morning, stressing the importance of the choices they make in their youth.

Lockyear says the numbers alone tell the story.

20 years ago, the county averaged 14 or 15 overdose deaths a year; now those numbers have increased 300 percent or more.

Those numbers, he says, are why we have to start now to help the next generation change that trend.

“We’re at all time numbers here in Vanderburgh County,” Lockyear said. “We’re at 57 (overdose deaths), we were at 50 last year and last year was our record year now we’re at 57 and we have two months to go.”

For perspective, that number is half of the students who were in the room listening to Lockyear speak.

Lockyear says President Trump’s declaration of the crisis as a public health emergency shows that the solution has to come from many different places.

