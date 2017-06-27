Coroner on Scene of House Explosion in Evansville

The coroner is on the scene where a house explosion occurred early Tuesday morning in Evansville. Three people, two adults and a child, have been taken to an area hospital. It happened in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue, just north of East Morgan Avenue.

Crews are still at the scene where the explosion happened just after 8:30. Neighbors tell 44News there were people inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Crews had to close parts of Highway 41 and other nearby streets for emergency crews to get to the home where the explosion occurred.

You are asked to avoid the area. There is no word on what caused the explosion.

