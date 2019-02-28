Coroner Rules Firefighter Death a Homicide

Autopsy results are in for Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Evansville police were called to the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville where 51-year-old Doerr was found shot multiple times right outside his home.

Results say Doerr died from a gunshot wound.

His death is being ruled a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation by EPD

