Coroner Rules Firefighter Death a Homicide

Coroner Rules Firefighter Death a Homicide

February 28th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Autopsy results are in for Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Evansville police were called to the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville where 51-year-old Doerr was found shot multiple times right outside his home.

Results say Doerr died from a gunshot wound.

His death is being ruled a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation by EPD

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Previous story:

Police Continue Investigating the Overnight Shooting of an Evansville Firefighter

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.