Coroner Rules Chinn Death Homicide

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says the person who died during a fight earlier this week on Independence Avenue died of a gunshot wound to the torso. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the home near Independence and South Evans around 6:00 Tuesday evening. When they got there they found 62 year old David Chinn bleeding. Chinn later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators say the dispute started as a domestic situation between Chinn and a woman in the home. It escalated and involved two other people. At some point during the incident Chinn and one of the other men were shot and another man was stabbed. The names and conditions of the two other men have not been released. The woman involved in the incident was not hurt. No charges have been filed in the incident.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

