Coroner Releases Victim’s Name from Vanderburgh County Accident
The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified 44 year old Richard Hatcher of Warrick County as the man who was killed in an accident over the weekend.
Hatcher was involved in a scooter collision on U.S. 41 near Boonville-New Harmony Road on August 25th just after 10:00PM.
Investigators say Hatcher was driving a scooter against traffic when he hit an on-coming car. Hatcher was thrown from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at this time.