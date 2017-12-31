Home Indiana Coroner Releases Name Of Victim In Saturday Green River Road Shooting December 31st, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The victim of yesterday’s shooting at 101 N. Green River Road has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner as Michael Pardee, age 41, of Danville , IN.

Pardee died from a single gun shot wound to the head.

EPD was called to the scene as a medic run Saturday around 2:50 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner are investigating the shooting.

We will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

