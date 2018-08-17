44News | Evansville, IN

Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Old Shawneetown Fire

Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Old Shawneetown Fire

August 17th, 2018 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

Gallatin County Coroner has been identified 56 year old Ruby Pearl Tipton as the victim who died in a house fire in Old Shawneetown earlier this week.

Officials say smoke inhalation was the cause of death, and that the death has been ruled accidental.

Early Wednesday morning, Shawneetown firefighters responded to a home in Old Shawneetown.

When crews arrived, they say the mobile home in the 900 Block of Walnut Street was fully engulfed in flames.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.