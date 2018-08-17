Home Illinois Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Old Shawneetown Fire August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Gallatin County Coroner has been identified 56 year old Ruby Pearl Tipton as the victim who died in a house fire in Old Shawneetown earlier this week.

Officials say smoke inhalation was the cause of death, and that the death has been ruled accidental.

Early Wednesday morning, Shawneetown firefighters responded to a home in Old Shawneetown.

When crews arrived, they say the mobile home in the 900 Block of Walnut Street was fully engulfed in flames.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

