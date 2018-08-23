Coroner Releases Name of Henderson County Crash Victim

The Henderson County Coroner has confirmed Alexander Knoebel died as a result of an accident that occurred August 22nd.

The accident happened on U.S. 41 near the 16 mile marker when police say Knoeble’s pick-up truck crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed head on into a FedEx semi tractor trailer.

Police say there was no way the semi could avoid striking Knoebel’s truck or for Knoebel to avoid the collision. Knoebel’s truck and the semi ended up on Thornton’s property.

According to police, dashcam footage from another northbound truck and Thornton’s surveillance showed the accident and supported statements made by witnesses.

All lanes of U.S. 41 North between Barret Blvd and Cloverleaf were closed for seven hours due to the accident covering all lanes.

Police say there were no other injuries and alcohol was not a factor.

