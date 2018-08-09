Coroner Releases Name of Fatal Crash Victim in Warrick County

A car accident that occurred in Warrick County around 2:30AM has claimed the life of an Evansville woman.

The Warrick County coroner has confirmed that 49 year old Lisa Gibson passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

Gibson was traveling down SR 66 at high speeds when her vehicle hit a light pole with a concrete base and ended up upside down. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 5:00PM.

