Coroner Releases Name of Fatal Car Accident Victim in Hopkins County

Around 8:50AM on August 10th , The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of KY 109 and Huckleberry Road for a single vehicle collision.

The driver, Emma G Riley of Princeton, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Hopkins County Coroner.

Deputies say Riley was traveling northbound on KY 109 when she lost control of her vehicle on a sharp curve. The vehicle then went off the road and hit a concrete culvert.

Charleston Volunteer Fire Department and Medical Center Ambulance Service assisted the Hopkins County Sherriff’s while they were on scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

